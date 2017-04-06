× Oyster bar opens in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pier Oyster Bar and Grille has opened at 214 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro, according to the Greensboro News & Record.

“All of our oysters and fish are fresh and all our dishes are designed and prepared by our Chef Eric Clemmons,” said Rocco Scarfone, who runs the restaurant and also owns the Ham’s restaurant chain. “I feel our atmosphere is unique and inviting by utilizing various wood and metal aspects along with Phillips Collection Art.”

The seafood-heavy menu offers a variety of oyster dishes including Oysters Bienville with shrimp and Creole spices, Charleston Rockefeller with collards and apple-infused moonshine, and the signature Oysters Pier with sweet onion cream cheese.

Sandwiches, desserts, cocktails, beer and wine are also available.