Nearly 600,000 asthma inhalers made in NC recalled for defects

ZEBULON, N.C. — Nearly 600,000 asthma inhalers made in North Carolina are being recalled due to defects, according to the FDA.

593,088 Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol inhalers are being recalled due to a defective delivery system. The defect could cause them to “deliver fewer doses of medicine than indicated,” Reuters reports.

The inhalers don’t pose an immediate danger to patients and only affects products in the United States, the release says.

“We currently don’t anticipate a supply impact to Ventolin HFA 200D inhaler as a result of this issue,” GSK told Reuters.

The inhalers affected by the recall were made in GlaxoSmithKline’s plant in Zebulon, North Carolina.

