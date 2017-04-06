× NC woman accused of intentionally burning child

RED SPRINGS, N.C. — A Hoke County woman is accused of intentionally causing second and third-degree burns to a child, WTVD reports.

Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said the investigation began when the child was brought to Hoke Healthcare on March 4.

The child was later transferred to another facility for treatment.

Samantha Cummings, 30, was charged with intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

She was taken to the Hoke County jail on a $200,000 bond.