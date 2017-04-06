Man arrested for DUI while wearing ‘Drunk Lives Matter’ t-shirt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWVILLE, Pa.-- Pennsylvania police arrested a man wearing a "Drunk Lives Matter" t-shirt for driving under the influence.

Around 12:15 a.m. on March 19, police observed a green Ford pickup truck commit multiple traffic violations.

After officers stopped the truck, the driver, who was identified as 44-year-old Elwood Gutshall III, was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

He was taken into custody for a blood draw, according to WPMT.

Gutshall's BAC came back at .217%. He was charged with DUI of the highest rate, driving under DUI suspension and multiple traffic violations.