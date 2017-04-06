× Man accused of stalking mother and her daughter at North Carolina retail stores

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A man is accused of stalking a mother and her 12-year-old daughter Monday night in two different stores at Winslow Bay Commons shopping center in Mooresville.

Melissa, who didn’t want to share her last name, talked to WSOC about the incident. She told police that the man followed them into Dick’s Sporting Goods around 6 p.m.

“A man was following (my daughter) and at one point he was there at the women’s sock section acting like he was looking for stuff,” Melissa said.

She said the man tried to engage them in conversation and followed them through the store. Melissa said they left to get away from him but he followed them into Super Target.

“I let her run to the restroom and that’s when he ran into her and he put his hand around her,” Melissa said.

She said her daughter yelled. They told store workers what happened and told police.

She posted about the incident on Facebook and said other parents said they had experienced the same thing at the shopping center.

Police said they’ve taken only one report about the incident, but they’re urging others with similar experiences to come forward and help in the investigation. Police are reviewing Target’s security video.