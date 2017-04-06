Lexington prepares for grand opening of amphitheater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- The Breeden Insurance Amphitheater is almost ready for its first big event.

"These are extremely exciting times and busy times," Lexington City Manager Alan Carson said.

Six rock bands from national to local acts will hit the stage Saturday for the city's Depot District Music Fest.

"We've got four food trucks coming and bathrooms and the whole nine yards,” Carson said.

Carson is expecting a big turnout with nearly 1,000 tickets already sold.

"We've had tickets from California purchased, Minnesota, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida,” he said.

He says the plan is to handle the big crowd the same way they do at the barbecue festival.

About two dozen city workers will be on crowd control.

"Inspections, traffic, security,” he said.

Businesses nearby are also getting ready, promoting the event with flyers, posters and through word of mouth.

"We keep brochures in our store,” said Kathy Everhart, the owner of Perfect Find Consignments. “We keep the posters up. We talk to the customers about what's going to be happening at these events."

"If I can get a few people to show up, I feel like I've done my job," said Robert Battle, manager of High Rock Outfitters.

Carson says the city hopes the amphitheater will show that Lexington has a lot more to offer than barbecue.

"We hope it will be used for plays, theater, all types of stuff," Carson said.

The music fest will take place from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.