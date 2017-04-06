Hundreds without power after trees fall on power lines in Guilford, Forsyth counties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hundreds of Duke Energy customers are without power Thursday evening after high winds caused trees to fall and damage power lines, according to the Duke Energy outage map.

As of 6 p.m., more than 800 Duke Energy customers are without power in Forsyth County. The majority of the outages are in south Winston-Salem in the area of South Main Street and Clemmonsville Road.

There are more than 600 Duke Energy customers without power in Guilford County, with the outages mainly in the Troxlers Mill area southeast of Greensboro.

It is unclear when power will be restored.