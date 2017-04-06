× Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Reidsville home

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after Reidsville police found a man dead in his home.

At 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Reidsville police came to a home in the 500 block of Thomas Street on a medical call and found Terry Wayne Hagwood, 61, deceased.

Reidsville police said in a news release Tuesday that Hagwood appeared to have suffered some form of trauma.

On Thursday, Reidsville police said they are investigating Hagwood’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on Hagwood’s death is asked to call Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.