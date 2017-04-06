× Dunkin’ Donuts announces plans to open 12 new restaurants in NC, including several in Winston-Salem area

CANTON, Mass. – Dunkin’ Donuts has announced plans to open 12 new restaurants in North Carolina, including eight throughout the Winston-Salem area.

The global doughnut company and coffeehouse chain made the announcement on Wednesday. The locations are expected to open over the next several years.

The first new location is planned to open next year. Aside from the Winston-Salem area, others planned locations include restaurants in Hickory, Lenoir, Marion and Morganton.

There are currently more than 300 Dunkin’ Donuts locations in North Carolina.

The company is continuing to recruit franchisees in the Raleigh, Jacksonville and Sneads Ferry, High Point and Burlington and Mebane areas, according to a company press release.