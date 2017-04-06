Driver accused of hitting, injuring 14-year-old bicyclist in Greensboro arrested

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man accused of hitting and injuring a 14-year-old bicyclist with his pickup truck in Greensboro has turned himself in to police.

Brandon Huff, 21, of Thomasville, was charged Thursday with felony hit and run after contacting Greensboro police about the incident on Tuesday.

It happened in the area of West Florida and South Elm-Eugene streets at 5:15 p.m. Monday. Arriving officers found the teen suffering from multiple injuries.

Officers believe the victim was riding his bicycle across the road on West Florida Street without yielding to oncoming traffic. He was struck by a utility trailer being hauled by the truck, according to Greensboro police.

While officers were tending to the victim, Huff left the scene before being identified, Greensboro police said in a press release.

The victim remains in stable condition. Huff was released on a written promise to appear in court.