JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- Emergency crews rescued a child whose canoe flipped over at High Point City Lake Park during a school field trip.

The incident happened Thursday morning when Davidson County students took canoes out on the lake.

While in the water, a canoe with two students flipped over. One student was able to swim to shore but the other was rescued by a High Point Park Ranger.

Officials say the children are OK.