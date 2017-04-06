× Couple accused of killing 2, kidnapping 11-year-old NC girl returned to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A couple accused of killing two and kidnapping an 11-year-old North Carolina girl while fleeing to Washington D.C. have been returned to Charlotte to face charges, WSOC reports.

Nikkia Cooper and Curtis Atkinson Jr. were taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail around 6:15 a.m. Thursday. They were extradited from Washington D.C. overnight.

The duo allegedly killed Atkinson’s parents inside their home before kidnapping Arieyana Forney. They were eventually caught in Washington.

Atkinson had been charged with murder and on Wednesday, police charged Cooper with the murders as well.

Cooper already faced drug and kidnapping charges after police in Washington, D.C., found her in the car Sunday night with Atkinson Jr. and his niece, Arieyana, the station reports.

“Both Mr. Atkinson and Ms. Cooper were both interviewed by D.C. police. Arieyana was interviewed by a child interviewer with the FBI,” said Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Maj. Cameron Selvey.

Cooper was also the one who called 911 inside the car and said that she had been kidnapped, officials confirm. The 911 call helped lead police to the wanted Chevrolet Impala.

Cooper’s sister, Nika Dorsey, believes Cooper was also kidnapped and that she could not have been involved in the killings.

Police have not given a motive in the case.