Woman accused of killing father of her children posts $35M bail

SAN FRANCISCO -- A California woman accused of killing the father of her two children is set to be released from jail on Thursday after posting $62 million in property and $4 million in cash to make bail.

Tiffany Li, 31, is charged with murder and accused of conspiring with her boyfriend to kill her ex-boyfriend, Keith Green, KPIX reports. Green is the father of her two children.

For the last year, Li has been held on a $35 million bail, which is one of the largest in United States history.

She is set to make bail after nearly 20 friends, business associates and family offered to put up their properties as collaterial, according to KTLA.

“So the property was actually put up by 15 to 20 extended family, friends, business associates, people that believe in Tiffany and think that one she’ll come to court and two, she’s not guilty," said Geoff Carr, Li's attorney.

If convicted, Li faces life in prison.