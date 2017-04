× 2 teen girls die after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after they fell from a hotel in Myrtle Beach, WMBF reports.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel. When police got to the scene, they found the two girls, ages 16 and 17, deceased.

The reason for the fall has not been released and police do not suspect foul play.

Additional information is not known.

UPDATE: 2 teenage girls die after falling from Myrtle Beach hotel https://t.co/TJbIM3tun5 pic.twitter.com/wdWi95CaVZ — WMBFNews.com (@wmbfnews) April 6, 2017