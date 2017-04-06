11-year-old boy shot several times while protecting 2-year-old sister

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS, Calif. -- An 11-year-old California boy is being called a hero after he took three bullets to save his 2-year-old sister after shots broke out at a birthday party on Sunday, KCRA reports.

Carrie Joe, along with her son and daughter, were at a toddler's birthday party when the shooting happened.

“My son instantly blew cover and went over to his 2-year-old sister. He thought to protect her -- basically his body covering her,” Joe told KCRA. “That’s why I tell people he’s my hero. He protected my baby. I hate that this happened to him because he didn’t deserve it at all. My baby is a good child. He deserves to have his childhood and be able to play at parks.”

The boy was shot in the chest, back, and knee, and had to undergo surgery to remove a kidney and his appendix.

Luckily, Joe said he is expected to make a full recovery.