Ways to get safety warnings during an overnight storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- There is potential for severe weather in the Piedmont Triad Wednesday night while many people are sleeping.

FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says the best defense against a storm is to know when it is coming and what you should do.

While you are asleep, you need to make sure some kind of alert system will wake you up.

A NOAA Weather Radio will broadcast alerts for severe weather and the alarm is loud enough to wake you up.

Several counties in the Piedmont also have their own emergency alert systems, which residents need to sign up for.

Those systems, like the Guilford Emergency Alert Notification Information (G.E.A.N.I.) in Guilford County, allow people to just get alerts for a specific address.

Forsyth, Randolph, Alamance, Davidson and Rockingham counties have similar systems.