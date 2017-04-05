Watch live: April the giraffe has ‘great demeanor’ as birth watch continues

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — Animal Adventure Park expected to welcome a new baby giraffe over the weekend, but that didn’t happen.

The zoo began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

In the Tuesday evening update, keepers said April “looks and is acting, great.” They said Wednesday morning that not much had changed overnight.