Teens get accepted by all 8 Ivy League schools

FARGO, N.D. — Two brilliant students have joined an exclusive academic club by being accepted into all eight Ivy League schools.

Students in North Dakota and New Jersey have tough decisions to make.

Martin Altenburg, a high school senior in Fargo, was also accepted into all eight Ivy League schools.

“I wanted to just apply to as many schools as possible because I wasn’t sure where I’d get in and where I wouldn’t get in,” Altenburg said.

Well, that strategy obviously worked because Altenburg will now choose between Harvard, Yale, Cornell, Columbia, the University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Dartmouth, and Brown.

“Yale was the last letter I opened,” he said. “And I was like, ‘OK if I get into this, I’ve gotten into all eight Ivy Leagues.'”

But that’s not all. He was also accepted at Stanford and MIT.

Busy schedule reaps rewards

As busy a schedule as Altenburg keeps, it’s amazing he even had time to fill out all of those college applications.

He told WDAY at school he’s involved in cross-country. And swimming. And track. And orchestra. And chamber orchestra. And youth symphony. He’s the district lieutenant governor for Key Club. And he runs a Twitter account for his calculator. No, really.

Altenburg, who is a student at Fargo North High School, hasn’t made his decision yet, but he’s leaning toward Princeton, Stanford, Harvard or MIT.

Students getting into all of the Ivies is a monumental feat that few achieve. Just this week Ifeoma White-Thorpe of New Jersey also she got acceptance letters from all eight schools.

“I was like, oh my gosh, oh my gosh, like this might be eight out of eight and I clicked it and it said ‘Congratulations’ and I was like oh my goodness!” White-Thorpe said.

She wants to study biology and pursue a career in global health. Since all of the Ivy League schools “have great research facilities,” she decided to apply to them all.

Over the past couple of years, only four other students — Kwasi Enin in 2014, Harold Ekeh in 2015 and Augusta Uwamanzu-Nna and Kelly Hyles last year — were able to join the exclusive club.