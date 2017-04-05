Suspect killed in Winston-Salem armed robbery identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The suspected robber killed after an armed robbery in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning has been identified.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at Bingo Games in the College Plaza shopping center on University Parkway. Two armed suspects entered the business and threatened several patrons and the store's 63-year-old manager.

There was an exchange of gunfire and the manager shot 22-year-old Deshaun Rashaud FisherMcCullum, police say. The manager was shot in the shoulder and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FisherMcCullum was found unresponsive around 300 yards away from the business. He died on scene.

Police are currently looking for the other suspect and interviewing witnesses.

No arrests have been made and the scene is clear.

