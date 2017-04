× Police on scene of reported shooting in Asheboro

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Asheboro early Wednesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 3 a.m. at a home on Northwood Drive. The side of the home is taped off.

Police currently have no suspects and additional information is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

Asheboro PD still on scene of a shooting that happened on Northwood Dr. Right now, no suspects and little details on what happened @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/q9psXN3Lb8 — Nick Sturdivant (@N_SturdivantTV) April 5, 2017