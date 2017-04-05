Play chronicles 1912 shootout at Carroll County Courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. -- This edition of Roy's Folks is about a famous shootout that took place in the Carroll County Courthouse in 1912.

Five people were killed and seven were wounded that day.

A play written by one of Roy’s Folks is being performed in the very courtroom where the shootout occurred.

Money raised from ticket sales will benefit the local historical society and will also go toward preserving a grand old home that once belonged to a member of the family involved in the shootout.