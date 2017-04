Here is an hour-by-hour look at our chances for severe weather in the Piedmont Triad starting at about 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The FOX8 viewing area could see powerful thunderstorms lasting through early Thursday morning.

“The latest Severe Weather Outlook is slightly more aggressive,” Chief Meteorologist Van Denton says. “We remain in the Slight Risk, but the enhanced area has been shifted back a little to the north.”

Take a look at the live radar here.