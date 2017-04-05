× Person killed in wreck on I-74 in Winston-Salem; lanes closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person died in a one-vehicle accident on southbound Interstate 74 in Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon, according to Winston-Salem police.

The accident happened at about 2:35 p.m. near Ridgewood Road.

Forsyth EMS pronounced the victim dead at 3:08 p.m.

One other person was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

All southbound lanes are currently closed. The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimates all lanes will reopen by about 6:15 p.m.

NCDOT recommended the following detour:

Travelers on I-40 East must take Exit 203 (NC-66 South). Motorists will then follow NC-66 South to access I-74/US-311. Travelers on I-40 West must take Exit 203 (NC-66 South). Motorists will then follow NC-66 South to access I-74/US-311.