Mother accused of running decade-long major opioid ring from kitchen table

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. -- A 57-year-old Wisconsin mother is accused of running a massive drug ring out of her kitchen, selling heroin and pills to feed her 31-year-old son's heroin addiction.

Lori Merget, accused of dealing oxycodone and heroin out of her purse for at least a decade, was arrested Monday morning, FOX 6 reports. Seven other people - including her son William Merget - were arrested on various drug charges.

Authorities believe Merget lived with a man whom customers described as her “errand boy." The man allegedly obtained hundreds of oxycodone pills each month at two Milwaukee pain clinics. Criminal complaints say family members and friends operated as drugs runners.

Investigators say one person swallowed heroin when police pulled her over while William Merget hid heroin in his belly button, the station reports.

The bust was the culmination of a year-long investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Group and a total of 14 informants.

Lori Merget, Steven Duncan, John Plzak, Rachel Kreif, Katelyn Spang and Andrew Simons also face drug charges in connection with the drug ring.