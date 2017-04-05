Men catch massive 15-foot, 144-pound python

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Two snake hunters made quite the impressive catch on Saturday when they were able to wrestle and eventually wrangle a 15-foot python.

Licensed python hunters Nicholas Banos and Leonardo Sanchez caught the massive snake in the Florida Everglades, FOX 35 reports.

They were participating in the South Florida python pilot program, which helps to protect the Everglades and eliminate Burmese pythons from the area.

Participants receive a minimum wage hourly rate with an additional $50 payment for pythons measuring up to four feet. Every additional foot is an extra $25.

Bano and Sanchez were on the hunt for a snake when they found the giant snake in the brush on the side of a levee, according to CBS News.

After a short fight, the hunters were able to tame the python -- one man grabbed the top of its neck while the other carried the tail.

After they're caught, the pythons have to be euthanized. Saturday's catch was the largest of the season.