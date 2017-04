Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With a chance for severe weather Wednesday evening, FOX8 meteorologist Emily Byrd says turn on your weather radios.

Storms are expected to arrive during the evening commute and continue overnight. The strongest storms are expected just after midnight, Byrd said.

"It's going to be a wind and lightning event," she said.

Watch Emily Byrd's latest forecast in the video player above.

Threats: damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes... Two rounds: 5 pm - 9 pm, then 12 am - 4 am. #upwithFOX8 pic.twitter.com/yFnbG1EsR5 — Emily Byrd (@Em_I_Am) April 5, 2017