Greensboro school offers diversity inclusion program

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Being different is OK.

That's a lesson select students at Northwest High School are learning through a diversity inclusion program called ANYDAY. The program works through the National Conference for Community and Justice.

Several years ago, program coordinators and group leaders were unsure students -- now, they lead by example.

Stepping our of comfort zones to start conversation is what staff says fosters the change needed.

Groups talk about accepting others while also affirming who you are.

Learn more about ANYDAY here.