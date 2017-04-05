Emu found dead after running through Alamance County for weeks

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An emu that has been running wild through Alamance County for weeks was found dead Tuesday afternoon.

The bird was found around 5 p.m. near University Drive in Elon, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The bird had been spotted both in Elon and Gibsonville.

Animal control tried several times to capture the emu.

Deputies are unsure of where the bird came from.

The Gibsonville Police Department posted a picture of the bird on Facebook Monday afternoon.

“No, you’re not imagining things. There is an emu running around town,” the post read. “He/she is also quite determined not to be caught.”