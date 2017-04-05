Elon law student feeling ‘back to normal’ after battle with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Ragan Riddle is feeling good these days.

"Feeling basically back to normal which is wonderful," Riddle said.

Not only is she healthy, she's about a month away from graduating with her law degree from Elon University.

“I'm really thankful to be graduating on time,” she said.

The road to graduation has been rough for the 26-year-old.

Along with the pressures of law school, she also battled Hodgkin's Lymphoma which is cancer of the white cells.

“There have definitely been times and days that have been difficult,” Riddle said. “That I have been in tears or just not wanted to continue.”

Riddle was first diagnosed when she was 21.

“I was having some fevers that came on in the afternoons or evenings,” she said. “I was having some back pain.”

She went through chemo and within a year, doctors said the cancer was gone.

But two years later, that changed.

“It had come out of remission and come back,” Riddle said.

Riddle, in her second year of law school, refused to give up.

“Doing anything other than persevering just hasn't been a choice,” she said.

She scheduled her classes around chemotherapy treatments.

“Professors would record classes if I needed to miss them,” she said.

She also wore a face mask to her classes.

“There would be times when I'd show up to class with a chemo pump,” Riddle said.

Classmates also helped.

“Whether it was carrying my book bag in or taking notes,” she said.

"Her attitude right off the bat was just remarkable,” said Dr. Timothy Finnegan, a medical oncologist for Cone Health.

Finnegan says that a good attitude is what helped Riddle beat the cancer the second time.

“She tackled law school like she tackled cancer,” he said.

It’s a tackle that's put Riddle at the top of her graduating class and reminds her of how important it is to stay positive.

“People underestimate how much your mindset can influence your life on a daily basis," she said.

Riddle graduates from Elon University School of Law on May 20.

She starts her job as a law clerk with the North Carolina Supreme Court in September. ​