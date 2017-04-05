× Davidson County man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 34-year-old Davidson County man is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old on multiple occasions, according to a press release.

On March 8, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the alleged assault. After conducting a forensic interview at the Dragonfly House Children’s Advocacy Center in Mocksville, deputies arrested Christopher Kent McCreery, of Linwood.

McCreery allegedly forced the child to perform sex offenses and had taken indecent liberties with the juvenile.

He was charged with four counts of first-degree sex offense and four counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

McCreery was taken to the Davidson County Detention Center on a $2.5 million secured bond. He has a May 4 court date.