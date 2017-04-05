× Child taken to hospital after report of lightning strike in Greensboro was not struck

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A child was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after a report that the child was struck by lightning.

Guilford County EMS was dispatched to Hairston Middle School, at 3911 Naco Road, at 4:23 p.m. on a report of a child struck by lightning.

Greensboro police initially confirmed to FOX8 that a child was struck and taken to a hospital. Susan Danielsen, public information officer for Greensboro police, later said that there was no indication that the child was struck by lightning.

The child was reported to be conscious and alert at the hospital.

It is unclear what happened that required the child to be taken to the hospital.

No further details have been released.