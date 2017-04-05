Child Development: Autism – Early Childhood Signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by a range of challenges with social interaction, communication (both verbal and nonverbal), and behavior. There are many forms of autism, caused by different combinations of genetic and environmental influences, but are normally categorized on a scale of mild to severe based on how much support the individual needs.

While the cause of autism has not been identified, researchers in the field believe there is a strong genetic component to the condition. It is possible that autism is caused by a combination of several factors.

In some children, hints of autism can be seen in the first year, but pediatricians and specialists don’t start screening for it until eighteen months. Some children appear to develop normally but start to regress or stop gaining new skills around eighteen to twenty-four months. If you or your pediatrician notice signs of autism between 18 and 24 months, they may recommend a screening known as the M-Chat (Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers). The M-Chat is widely used as a first step in diagnosing autism and consists of a series of yes or no questions about a child’s behavior. Many of the early signs that this checklist looks at involving joint attention: not babbling or using words, not using gestures to communicate or not responding to their name. Based on the results of the M-Chat, your provider may recommend an autism evaluation by a representative of the Children’s Developmental Services Agency (CDSA). For children above the age of three, the local school system or a private psychologist administers this evaluation and can recommend treatment options that will help the child learn life skills that don’t come naturally to them.

In many children, loss of language is the major, initial impairment. However, other unusual behaviors may become apparent, such as spending hours lining up toys, showing interest in a very restricted range of topics, avoiding eye contact and having difficulty relating to other people.

Some forms of mild autism may not become apparent until the child is older, or may present as a consistent developmental delay. Parents are usually the first to recognize concerning changes in their child’s behavior and this should always be brought up with the child’s pediatrician. Our area is fortunate as Cone Health has an exceptional, comprehensive network of pediatricians, neurodevelopmental specialists, pediatric neurologists and other related healthcare providers dedicated to treating children with autism throughout the community.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Stephanie Wolfe is a pediatric neurologist with special training in neurodevelopment at Cone Health Child Neurology. She received her Bachelor of Science in cellular and molecular biology from Tulane University. Dr. Wolfe completed medical school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. She completed her pediatric residency and neurology fellowship at University of North Carolina Hospitals. Dr. Wolfe has worked with and taught at the Carolina Institute for Developmental Disabilities.