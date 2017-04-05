42-year-old man chokes to death trying to eat half-pound doughnut

DENVER — A 42-year-old Colorado man died while trying to eat a half-pound doughnut in 80 seconds as part of a doughnut shop’s eating challenge, KDVR reports.

Travis Malouff was out with several friends Sunday morning when he decided to attempt the Tex-Ass Challenge at Voodoo Doughnut in Denver.

The Tex-Ass is a half-pound glazed doughnut made from the batter that would go into half a dozen regular-sized doughnuts, the station reports.

After he started choking, his friends performed the Heimlich maneuver and attempted to dislodge the doughnut, but he eventually died around 2 a.m.

In the end, Malouff died from “asphyxia, due to obstruction of the airway,” according to KUSA.

In addition to Malouff, 20-year-old Caitlin Nelson choked and died Sunday during a pancake-eating contest. She was a student at Sacred Heart University in Connecticut.

Voodoo released a statement on the incident:

Our hearts go out to the Malouff family during this very difficult time. We have suspended the eating challenge in all our locations. While this matter is under investigation, we believe it would be inappropriate to comment further.