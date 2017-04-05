× 18-year-old charged with shooting, killing teen at NC park

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Police arrested an 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old girl at a North Carolina park Monday afternoon.

Darvon Malik Fletcher was arrested Tuesday on first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of Taylor Smith, WSOC reports.

Police executed search warrants at Fletcher’s home in Charlotte and a second home on Eagle Feathers Drive, which is just a few streets away.

No one was arrested while serving the search warrants.

“We see the whole house surrounded. The dogs come in. They had the K-9s and everybody was suited up like they were going to war,” said Nicole Jackson, who lives in the neighborhood. “It’s very alarming.”

The neighborhood is about seven minutes from the park where Smith was found shot.

Officers went to River Street Park around 3 p.m. and found the girl lying on the ground. She had multiple gunshot wounds and no identification on her.

She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

“The fact that it happened at the park, our kids play there every day,” resident Onica Foster said. “That’s sad. I just pray for her parents and her family.”

People living nearby heard gunshots, and when they looked outside, they saw Smith lying in the grass.

Authorities have not released a motive in the case but they don’t believe the shooting was random.