13-year-old dies after allegedly overdosing on father’s heroin

DAYTON, Ohio -- A 13-year-old is dead after he overdosed on heroin. Now, police are investigating after the boy's father allegedly admitted the drugs were his.

Nathan Wylie was brought to a fire station by his father, Robert Wylie, 40, and a co-worker. According to WKEF, the co-worker told officers that the teen's father is a drug user and his son "got into his stuff."

Medics administered Narcan on Nathan Wylie, who was reported unconscious March 28. He was taken to the hospital where he died four days later.

Nathan’s father, Robert Wylie, was arrested on outstanding drug warrants. He is being held in jail on $100,000 bail for drug charges. His is scheduled to appear in court April 12.