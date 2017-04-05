1 dead, another injured in Winston-Salem armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- One person is dead and another injured after an armed robbery in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning, according to police.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at Bingo Games in the College Plaza shopping center on University Parkway. Two armed suspects entered the business and exchanged gunfire.

One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are in the process of canvassing the area and talking with witnesses.

No arrests have been made.