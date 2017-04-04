Watch live: April the giraffe has keepers on their ‘toes’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — April the giraffe continues to have normal progression to giving birth despite signs indicating she was near labor on Monday, Animal Adventure Park zookeepers say.

Animal Adventure Park began streaming on Feb. 23 on YouTube showing April preparing to give birth, drawing worldwide attraction. The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

April’s vet said Sunday evening that it “shouldn’t be much longer” until the giraffe gives birth. In Tuesday morning’s update, keepers said April is “advancing” and has them on their “toes.”