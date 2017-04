Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- A daring rescue in a subway station was caught on camera.

A man fell onto the tracks at a Manhattan train station just moments before the train arrived on Saturday night.

Jonathan Kuling saw someone fall onto the tracks, WABC reported.

He jumped down from the platform to help the man and lifted the man as others came over to help just as the arrival of the next train was being announced.

There's no word what caused the man to fall onto the tracks. He was taken to a hospital.