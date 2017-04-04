Tar Heels fans celebrate championship in Dean Dome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Thousands of UNC Chapel Hill fans came out to the Dean Dome to celebrate their team's win the NCAA basketball national championship.

After a heartbreaking loss in 2016 to Villanova, the team and the town, were both working and hoping for redemption.

Saralyn Fowler, who described herself as a "die hard fan" says the win makes up for last year's loss.

"I knew we could do it! I knew we could and we've been redeemed," she said.

The crowd cheered as the team came out on stage and was introduced one by one.

"This moment, the whole moment, I will remember it for the rest of my life," said Roger Luo, a graduate student at UNC.

But some fans are already talking about the team's chances for the 2017-2018 season.

Rodney Johnson says he has been a Tar Heels fan for more than 40 years and he's hoping next season is just as successful as this one.

"Hope we can do it again next year. Go Heels, baby!" Johnson said.