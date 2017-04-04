× SC teen arrested for trying to join ISIS was willing to commit attack in US

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina 18-year-old charged with trying to join ISIS was willing to commit a terrorist attack in the US, court documents obtained by WCSC say.

Zakaryia Abdin, of Ladson, South Carolina, was arrested at the Charleston International Airport last Thursday night.

Abdin, whose family is from Syria, was attempting to travel to Jordan, investigators told WCSC.

In February, Abdin told an undercover FBI agent he believed was affiliated with ISIS that he pledged allegiance to the group in 2014 and wanted help joining.

He said he needed to get out of the country and would tell US officials he was going on vacation, WCSC reports.

“If something goes wrong and I feel like I will get caught… I am prepared to do anything you need here… God willing. Anywhere,” officials told WCSC he said.

He also referenced the Orlando nightclub shooting, saying in another conversation, “I was very close doing what our brother Omar did.”

The FBI started monitoring Abdin on Jan. 13 when he started researching buying guns. He told investigators he bought a gun because he was interested in hunting.

When he was 16, Abdin was accused of planning to steal guns to be used in an attack at a North Carolina military installation, but he was too young to be charged with a federal crime.