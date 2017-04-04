Roy Williams undecided about potential White House visit after NCAA title win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- After the North Carolina Tar Heels defeated the Gonzaga Bulldogs 71-65 to claim their sixth NCAA title Monday night, Roy Williams said he wasn't sure if he will take his team to the White House -- or if they'll even be invited.

"You know, the office of the presidency of the United States is the most fantastic place you can be, but let me think on it," Williams said after he was asked about accepting an invitation from President Donald Trump. "Again, I don't know that we're going to get invited. I really don't. But I know one thing: We're putting up a nice banner in the Smith Center that's hard to get."

Unlike former President Barack Obama, President Trump has been less welcoming when it comes to sports. In February, Trump declined ESPN's invite to fill out brackets for the men's and women's basketball tournament.

Further fueling the debate, during the ACC Tournament last month, Williams was more than critical of the president and his social media policies.

"Now everybody has got social media, and we don't need The New York Times to find out what in the dickens is going on in the country," Williams told reporters. "You know, our president tweets out more bulls--- than anybody I've ever seen."

Williams did not take his team to the White House after their 2005 title win but did take them after his second title in 2009, ESPN reports. President George W. Bush was in office in 2005 while President Obama served in 2009.