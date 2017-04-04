× Police looking for men accused of robbing Burlington convenience store at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for two men accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint late Monday night, according to a press release.

Around 11 p.m., officers went to Fairway One Stop at 1382 S. Church St. in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, police learned two suspects entered the convenience store with handguns and robbed the cashier at gunpoint.

The men took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.