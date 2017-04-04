Person returns stolen topiary to UNC Charlotte, writes apology note

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Charlotte took to social media Monday with a plea for the return of a beloved topiary that was stolen from the botanical garden.

On Tuesday, that topiary was returned — along with an apology note.

“Dear Person Who Returned Our Tree,” the botanical gardens staff wrote on social media, “Thank you. The topiary that you returned means more to us now because of your act of kindness. We hope that you will visit the Gardens again frequently. You are always welcome here.”

On Monday, gardens staff wrote: “We have been training this tree for over three years. It was a favorite of the staff, particularly one of our recently retired gardeners who spent hours shaping it. We are a free garden. We know that we will lose flowers here and there, and we know that some people will take advantage of us, but this one hurts.”