× No charges against man who shot, killed 3 would-be robbers

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The man who shot and killed three teens during an attempted home invasion last week will not be charged, KTUL reports.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on March 27, police say the three suspects, dressed in black and wearing masks and gloves, broke into the house through a back door.

However, they did not know that a young man was home at the time.

Officials say the homeowner’s 23-year-old son, identified as Zach Peters, killed all three teens with an AR-15 before barricading himself inside his bedroom.

The teens were identified as 19-year-old Maxwell Cook, 17-year-old Jacob Redfearn and 16-year-old Jaykob Woodruff.

Several hours after the incident, 21-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez walked into the Broken Arrow Police Department and told them she had additional information about the incident.

She was arrested on three counts fo first-degree murder after admitting to planning the whole thing. Rodriquez has said she drove the three men to Peters’ home to burglarize it but doesn’t feel responsible for their deaths.

“The facts in this case are very solid,” said Sheriff Chris Elliot in a statement. “These individuals chose to go to this house. They chose to break into this house. They chose to forcefully enter into the house. And because of those decisions, they lost their life.”