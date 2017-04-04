Missing: NC mother and daughter last seen March 31

Wilmington mother and daughter who are missing, WECT reported.

Eva Jones, 60, and her daughter, Tiffany Cartwright, 35, of Wilmington were last seen Friday, March 31.

Jones has blonde hair and blue eyes, and Cartwright has brown hair and hazel eyes. Investigators say the two may be traveling between Wilmington and Myrtle Beach in a 2002 silver Saturn with a license plate YZA-5017.

Anyone with information should call Wilmington Police at (910) 343-3600.