Long lines form as UNC fans search for championship gear

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Just hours after the North Carolina Tar Heels cut down the nets and claimed their sixth NCAA title, fans around the state are patiently awaiting the release of championship apparel.

Although many websites have already released championship gear, places such as Chapel Hill Sportswear has to restock before opening their door to the public.

After losing on the first buzzer-beating three in NCAA men's basketball championship history in 2016, the Tar Heels are back on top, defeating Gonzaga 71-65 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, in front of a crowd of 76,168. It's UNC's sixth title and first since 2009.

The win also marks head coach Roy Williams' third national title. He is now tied with Jim Calhoun (UConn) and Bob Knight (Indiana). Adolph Rupp (Kentucky) won four, Mike Krzyzewski (Duke) has five and John Wooden (UCLA) won 10.

