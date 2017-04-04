Guilford County Schools superintendent presents proposed budget for 2017-2018 school year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The state’s third largest school district laid out a proposed budget for the 2017-2018 school year at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.

Guilford County School District Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras presented her recommended budget which includes an $8.2 million increase from last year’s budget for operation costs and $10 million for capital projects.

The money which will be requested from county commissioners would help cover anticipated salary and benefit increases from the state.

Those increases include a 6.5 percent salary increase for school administrators, a 5 percent salary increase for teachers and a 2 percent salary increase plus a bonus for other staff members like teacher’s assistants, bus drivers and cafeteria workers.

Another $10 million would go towards capital projects such as maintaining and renovating school buildings.

Many Guilford County school buildings are on average about 50 years old.

The school board has until May 15 to come up with a final budget.

County commissioners have until June 30 to approve that budget.