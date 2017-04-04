GTCC offering food truck diploma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- Guilford Technical Community College is offering culinary arts students a competitive edge in the growing market of food trucks.

In the fall, GTCC will offer a mobile catering and food truck management diploma.

“We want them to learn how to safely produce food on a food truck and how to be safe when going down the road on a food truck,” said LJ Rush, culinary instructor and lead food truck instructor.

GTCC invested in a food truck last fall – The GTCC Green Machine. The food truck doesn’t operate as a business because the food isn’t sold.

Instead, the food truck is used as a mobile learning lab.

“We’re here to help the industry grow. We’re not in competition with any food truck, matter of fact, we go around and do demos and samples,” Rush said.

Students who are currently in the culinary program see the diploma as a real boost for a resume.

“I’ve always wanted to have some type of business of my own. I really enjoy the idea of food trucks. I think they’re trending right now in the industry, student Damian Puente said.

“With the food truck you can go to places that they can’t get to you. You might get some senior citizens that might cannot get to the place where you’re at, but if you can bring the food to them, it’s like meals on wheels,” student James Cooper said.

The mobile catering and food truck management diploma requires 42 credits.

Courses can be completed across four semesters.

This is the first program of its kind in the state.

For more information call (336) 334-4822 and ask for the Culinary Arts department.