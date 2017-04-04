Greensboro police searching for driver who hit, seriously injured 14-year-old bicyclist

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a truck that struck and seriously injured a 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle Monday.

Greensboro police came to the area of West Florida Street and South Elm-Eugene Street at 5:18 p.m. Monday and found the teen suffering from multiple injuries.

According to a news release from Greensboro police, officers believe the victim was riding his bicycle across the road on West Florida Street without yielding to oncoming traffic. He was struck by a utility trailer being hauled by the truck.

The driver of the truck left the scene before being identified.

Greensboro police released photos (in the gallery above) of the suspect on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.