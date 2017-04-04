Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo to take job as sports analyst

Tony Romo is trading in his #9 jersey for a spot in the broadcast booth.

The Cowboys quarterback is retiring to join CBS Sports as an analyst.

At his request, Romo was released on Tuesday after 14 years with the Cowboys.

“We wish Tony and his family nothing but the best. As an organization, we did what he asked us to do in terms of his release, and we wanted to do what was ultimately in his best interest,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement.

“He will leave us with many great memories and a legacy of being, truly, one of the greatest players in Cowboys history.”

Romo announced the new gig in a tweet, saying he’d have to start dressing up.

I guess it's time to start dressing up. #CBS pic.twitter.com/GseSRiyNOo — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) April 4, 2017

Romo signed with America’s team as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2003. He started out as the team’s third-string QB but eventually ascended to the starting position in 2006.

Romo led the Cowboys to the postseason four times and scored playoff wins in 2009 and 2014. However, during the past two seasons, he only played in five regular-season games because of an injury. Last season, he lost the starting job to rookie Dak Prescott.

He signed a 6-year $108 million contract with the Boys that was set to last until 2019. His salary cap in 2017 would have been $24.7 million, according to Spotrac, which monitors player contracts. That’s the absolute max a team would have had to pay.

Romo’s fellow Cowboy quarterback, Troy Aikman, also pursued a career in broadcast after he stopped playing. But the former quarterbacks will serve on competing teams, since Aikman is the lead game analyst for Fox Sports.